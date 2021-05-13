Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%.

NASDAQ:POAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 12,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.67. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

