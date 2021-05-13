Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €20.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.84 ($24.52).

DTE stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €16.71 ($19.66). 13,598,896 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.33.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

