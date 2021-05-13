FY2022 EPS Estimates for L Brands, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $66.51. 12,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. L Brands has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $187,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

