GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 million-$9.10 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

GSIT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.88. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

In related news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,983,426.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

