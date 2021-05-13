Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,523 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

