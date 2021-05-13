Costello Asset Management INC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.03.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $322.84 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.