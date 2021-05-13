Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 621.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

TT opened at $178.62 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

