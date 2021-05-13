Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,127 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,127 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.69% of American Financial Group worth $455,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFG traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,337 shares of company stock worth $11,652,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

