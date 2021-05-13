Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 16,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,916. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

