Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $40.07. 292,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,432,791. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

