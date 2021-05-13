Hill Winds Capital LP Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 19,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,307. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

