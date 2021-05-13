Hill Winds Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Hill Winds Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.