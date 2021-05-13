Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 184 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,147,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,153,000 after buying an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 162,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,002.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 98,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.54. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

