Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $162,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 60,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.