Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $68,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 654.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,525,000 after buying an additional 24,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $821.17. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $868.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $604.96 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.