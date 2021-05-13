Aew Capital Management L P Acquires 672,800 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 4.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.58% of Ventas worth $116,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.