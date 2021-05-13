EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 531,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties makes up about 2.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $76,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $60,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.25. 180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,426. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

