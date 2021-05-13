Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$87.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,664. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$62.12 and a twelve month high of C$81.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.
