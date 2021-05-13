Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$87.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,664. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$62.12 and a twelve month high of C$81.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

