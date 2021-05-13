Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 53.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers makes up about 2.6% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 3,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,898. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.