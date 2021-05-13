Hill Winds Capital LP Invests $6.81 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Camden Property Trust makes up 3.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.61. 1,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,794. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

