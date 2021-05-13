SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $732,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,867,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,837,000 after buying an additional 917,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 2,773,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,874,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,824,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 11,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,478. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.