Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 798 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 62.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.91. 1,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

