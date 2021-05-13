Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Decreased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

