SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 755,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ ICLK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

