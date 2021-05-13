Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to $30.00 at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRUNF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Dream Unlimited stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 1,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

