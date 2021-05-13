Vesuvius’ (CKSNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vesuvius from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Vesuvius stock remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

