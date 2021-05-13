AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACUIF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 144,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,735. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

