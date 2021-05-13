Trex Company, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $4.37 on Thursday, reaching $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02. Trex has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,550 shares of company stock worth $3,533,942. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

