Brokers Set Expectations for InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for InnovAge in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

INNV traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 181,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 1,611.96% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

In other news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $26,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $21,834,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $12,250,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $6,479,000.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

