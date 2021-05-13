Vicus Capital Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $212.55. 117,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.48 and its 200 day moving average is $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.