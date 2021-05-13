Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,236,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 697,730 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. 1,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.