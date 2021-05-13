Brokerages Set Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 128,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 550,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 29,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $15,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

