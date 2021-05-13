Vicus Capital Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKK. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,919,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 55,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter.

JKK traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,674. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $352.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.92.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

