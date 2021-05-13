Vicus Capital Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNCL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.