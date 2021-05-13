Revlon (NYSE:REV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revlon (NYSE:REV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million.

NYSE REV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,566. Revlon has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

