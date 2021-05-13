Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,472,000 after buying an additional 325,126 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after buying an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock remained flat at $$59.92 during trading hours on Thursday. 62,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

