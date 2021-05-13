TheStreet Upgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to “B”

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David G. Antolik bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

