Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $54.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,791 shares of company stock valued at $512,154 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $2,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $69.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

