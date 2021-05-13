InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to $16.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IIPZF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF remained flat at $$13.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

