TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on X. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$148.86.

TMX Group stock opened at C$133.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.13.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

