Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:LOGN opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Logansport Financial has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

