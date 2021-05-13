Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Issue Not Available Dividend of $1.38

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) declared a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.375 per share on Thursday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64.

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

