HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. Precigen has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $726,583.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,699,403 shares in the company, valued at $169,274,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,296 shares of company stock worth $4,363,492. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

