CMS Energy Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMS. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

