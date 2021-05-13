O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORLY opened at $548.28 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.27 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.55 and a 200-day moving average of $473.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

