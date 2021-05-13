The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 78,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 231.75, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $182,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

