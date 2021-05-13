Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 47.95% from the company’s current price.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 231,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,248,494. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

