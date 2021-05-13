SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $12.64 Million Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lyft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

