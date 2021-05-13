Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $79.60. 16,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,717. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.