Gratus Capital LLC Has $15.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,235.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,951.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

